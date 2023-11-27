Atkins also confirmed the news in the comment section as he wrote: “Geordie has passed”.

He also took to Twitter, which was recently rebranded as X, where he wrote: “God bless #GeordieWalker."

Killing Joke released a statement later on Sunday confirming that Walker had died on Sunday 26th November after suffering a stroke.

The rock band’s statement on Instagram read: “It is with extreme sadness we confirm that at 6:30am on 26th November 2023 in Prague, Killing Joke’s legendary guitarist Kevin ‘Geordie’ Walker passed away after suffering a stroke, he was surrounded by family. We are devastated. Rest In Peace brother.”

Walker joined Killing Joke in 1979 after answering an advert and went on to feature in every album released by the band.

He was also a member of industrial music supergroups The Damage Manual and Murder, Inc.

He had previously lived in the US but moved to Prague in his later years.

In March 2023, Killing Joke performed a show at Royal Albert Hall in London, and released a new single titled Full Spectrum Dominance.

Tributes have been flooding in for Walker following the tragic news of his passing, with Faith No More bassist Bill Gould writing: “RIP Geordie Walker, one of, if not THE, the most natural, intuitive, original guitarists I’ve ever seen", while former Public Image Ltd bassist Jah Wobble wrote: “RIP GEORDIE WALKER.”

Meanwhile, one fan wrote: "RIP Kevin 'Geordie' Walker One of the most unique and influential musicians of the modern era. His work with Killing Joke laid the foundation for so many bands and entire subgenres over the last 40 years."

Another added: "RIP - Kevin "Geordie" Walker Extremely sad news today of his death due to a stroke, aged 64. Best known for his unique guitar style with Killing Joke. He was 21 when KJ played High Wycombe in February 1980 as support for Joy Division. Thoughts with his family and friends."