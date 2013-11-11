Further details are thin on the ground but the programme is set to air next year with Humphrys believed to be in the frame to test some of the station's on-air talent.

One of the names is thought to include DJ Charlie Sloth, who is one of Radio 1's urban music experts and was promoted to a prestigious 9pm Saturday slot as part of the station's bid to give more attention to the genre.

Humphrys' guest appearance is expected to see him deliver the questions in the same Mastermind interrogator style faced by contestants in the famous big black chair, although the plans have not yet been formalised.

“We had hoped to do something this year but it will be next year,” said a Radio 1 source.

If Humphrys does take on the role, it will offer further proof of his cool credentials.

In his day job as presenter of Radio 4’s Today programme he earned accolades for his round up of the Mercury nominees, showing a genuine expertise and taste for music.

“The NME said deeply important eyebrows, I say cult classic,” was one of his choice observations.

So get your hustle on Johnny – as we believe they say in the world of urban music...