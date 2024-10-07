Lennie: My fireplace, a nice scented candle, a big mirror and a very nice print by Frank Bowling that my children bought me. And the cat! In the corner, there’s a TV.

Jessie: It’s a tiny TV, though, for someone who watches so much telly.

What have you enjoyed on TV recently?

Jessie: We watch Strictly and Gladiators as a family in the living room – Saturday-night telly. But my favourite place to watch telly, really depressingly, is in bed, under the covers, on a laptop. It drives my husband mad, because we’ve been watching Shōgun. And you shouldn’t be watching that on a laptop, it’s so visually grand.

Lennie: I’ve just finished season 2 of Colin from Accounts. I loved it so much, but I can’t bear how it ended.

Jessie: Say nothing! I haven’t finished it! You’ve just given something away!

Lennie: I haven’t! Wait and see…

Any TV turn-offs?

Lennie: I hate the celebrity versions of things. I love MasterChef, but I won’t watch it when celebrities are on. It drives me mad. But the worst TV is definitely Love Island. I don’t understand how anyone can watch it.

Jessie: You’ve never watched it, so you can’t have an opinion on it!

Lennie: I know the type of people on it, darling. They all look the same.

Your podcast Table Manners is now in its 17th season, and you've had everyone from Keir Starmer to Paul McCartney on it. How did the idea come about?

Jessie: I was slightly disillusioned by music, and just wanted another outlet. My friend was like, "You’re very nosey, you get lots of answers out of people, you should do a podcast."

I thought I’d give it a go and get my mum to cook for the guests… I didn’t think she’d have such a big role. But now I’m the supporting actress to mum’s main-character energy.

Lennie Ware and Jessie Ware. David M Benett/Hoda Davaine/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Lennie, what keeps you going?

Lennie: Red wine and sleep. But gosh, someone of my age having the privilege of meeting all these fabulous people. It’s fascinating. No one disappoints, really!

Any guests who have surprised you?

Lennie: Ed Miliband was a complete surprise because he was such great fun. Who knew when he was leader of the Opposition he’d turn out that way? And Pink walked into the house and kissed me!

What kind of guest was Keir Starmer? Has he since invited you to No. 10?

Lennie: He was a very, very nice man – polite, grateful, hugely humble.

Jessie: He’d send us pictures afterwards of his favourite tandoori salmon in Glasgow.

Lennie: I was invited to No. 10 because I’d done phone banking for the Labour Party. But I couldn’t go because I’d booked a flight to Greece. Were you not invited, Jess?

Jessie: No!

Lennie, how was it stepping into the limelight?

Lennie: I don’t think I am in the limelight, really.

Jessie: Mum, you get stopped on holiday when someone hears you in the sea!

Lennie: Jessie says I get stopped because they recognise my whiny voice. But I feel slightly embarrassed when people come up and say, "I really like the podcast."

Jessie, we love our mums, but they can also get on our nerves. How is it working so closely with yours?

Jessie: [Raises eyebrows] It’s exhausting. I’m sick to death of it… No, I’m joking. It’s amazing, unique and I cherish the fact that we have so much audio of me and her having an absolute laugh together. Also, a lot of fights.

But I’m really proud of my mum. She’s an amazing force of nature, inspiring, fab. But I wish she’d make a decision about what biscuits we’re giving out at our launch party.

Lennie: I don’t mind, I’ll defer to you.

Jessie: Correct answer.

