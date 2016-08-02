The 34-year-old said: “The film is one of my all-time favourites, so to get the opportunity to play Molly is a huge honour for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hollyoaks star Andrew Moss, 32, will play Swayze’s character Sam.

Moore and Swayze’s chemistry – especially in that pottery scene – is a tough act to follow, and Harding’s acting has been met with criticism in the past.

She appeared in Coronation Street last year for a four-episode arc but fans and critics were unimpressed with her performance.

While she was in Girls Aloud, Harding starred in St Trinians 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, and she has also had roles in the movies Bad Day, Freefall, and Run For Your Wife.

Ghost: The Musical will tour the UK this autumn after opening at London’s New Wimbledon Theatre in September.