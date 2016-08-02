Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding joins Ghost: The Musical
She will play the iconic Molly
Sarah Harding will play the female lead in a stage production of Ghost: The Musical later this year.
Her character, Molly, was made famous by Demi Moore who starred in the 1990 film alongside the late Patrick Swayze.
The 34-year-old said: “The film is one of my all-time favourites, so to get the opportunity to play Molly is a huge honour for me and I can’t wait to get started.”
Hollyoaks star Andrew Moss, 32, will play Swayze’s character Sam.
Moore and Swayze’s chemistry – especially in that pottery scene – is a tough act to follow, and Harding’s acting has been met with criticism in the past.
She appeared in Coronation Street last year for a four-episode arc but fans and critics were unimpressed with her performance.
While she was in Girls Aloud, Harding starred in St Trinians 2: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, and she has also had roles in the movies Bad Day, Freefall, and Run For Your Wife.
Ghost: The Musical will tour the UK this autumn after opening at London’s New Wimbledon Theatre in September.