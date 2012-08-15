Geri Halliwell, Alexandra Burke and Blue to appear in London's West End for Children in Need
A string of stars, also including Macy Gray and girl band Stooshe, will join the casts of Les Misérables, Jersey Boys and more for BBC's POP Goes the Musical
The world of pop is set to descend on London’s West End for one night only to raise money for Children in Need. Stars including Geri Halliwell and Alexandra Burke have agreed to tread the boards as part of BBC's POP Goes The Musical 2012, which sees pop stars rehearsing and joining the casts of some of the city’s famous musicals.
Former Spice Girl Geri will take the stage in Singin’ In the Rain while 2008 X Factor winner Alexandra Burke will perform in Les Misérables, the longest running musical in the world.
Other big names signed up to appear are Blue, who will play Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons in biographical musical Jersey Boys, as well as Macy Gray and girl band Stooshe who will appear in the Michael Jackson tribute show, Thriller: Live.
Children in Need’s fundraising project POP Goes the Musical is now in its second year, with 2011’s star cast having included Peter Andre, The Sugababes, Stacey Solomon and Spice Girl Mel C. This year’s performances will take place over four nights, with Alexandra Burke appearing on 18 September, Blue on 11 October, Geri Halliwell on 25 October and Macy Gray with Stooshe on 15 November.
Alexandra Burke announced, “I’m so excited to be part of BBC Children in Need this year. It’s an amazing cause and helps so many people. I was absolutely blown away by Les Misérables when I saw the show and to join the cast of one of the West End’s most famous musical is a real honour.”
Blue's Duncan James, Lee Ryan, Simon Webbe and Antony Costa added: “Blue will be turning Red for BBC Children in Need when we put on the famous Jersey Boys’ red jackets for this one-off performance. It is an amazing chance, and for such a great cause!”
Tickets will be priced at £80 and are available exclusively at lastminute.com. Each ticket includes a signed programme and access to a VIP after-party hosted by Pudsey, with 50% of the proceeds going to the children and young people supported by Children in Need.