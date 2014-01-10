Ellie Goulding has been nominated for three awards this year. She's up for British Female Solo Artist and has been recogised twice in the shortlist for British Single of the Year. Dance act Rudimental have also found themselves up for three awards: British Group, British Breakthrough Act and British Album of the Year.

Other nominees include David Bowie, who has been nominated for Best Male Solo Artist for The Next Day 30 years after he last won the prize. The 67-year-old is up against Jake Bugg, James Blake, John Newman and Tom Odell, who are all under the age of 26.

Haim, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Olly Murs, One Direction and Passenger were also recognised on the shortlist.

The 2014 Brit Awards will take place at London's O2 on 19 February. The ceremony will be broadcast on ITV.