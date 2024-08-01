Billie fans were quick to point out that the person in the photo is wearing the exact same rings that the Bad Guy singer has worn in several of her recent posts.

"BILLIE X CHARLI I JUST FELL TO MY KNEEESSSS," one fan responded in the comments.

"Omg Billie??? oh my goddd," another said.

"The rings… it’s Billie Eilish y'all omggg," another fan wrote on Twitter, which was recently re-branded as X, as they shared a side-by-side of Charli's latest post and another of Billie on a recent episode of Chicken Shop Date.

Following Charli's post teasing the Guess remix, Eilish posted a selfie with a question mark over the top in text on her Instagram stories, further fuelling speculation that she’s the featured guest artist.

Brat, Charli's seventh album, has proved to be a cultural phenomenon following its release in June, sparking a new viral style trend known as Brat summer.

After some outlets declared the end of Brat Summer, Charli rebutted the claim, teasing that there is more new music on the way with a post on Instagram, which she captioned: “oh? see you next week.”

There are also rumours that Charli XCX has collaborated with Chappell Roan, after the Good Luck, Babe! artist shared a photo of herself holding a Brat CD.

