Can Gary Barlow make the Children in Need single cool?
The X Factor judge has assembled the cream of grime to create a novelty-free charity record
What do you call two X Factor judges and a bunch of urban music stars collaborating on a Children in Need song? That’s the question Gary Barlow and friends are asking as they attempt to turn the charity single street.
The new X Factor judge has gathered together a who's who of British grime and rap chart acts – including Wretch 32, Ed Sheeran and fellow judge Tulisa Contostavlos – and joined forces with respected producer Labrinth to record a cover version of Massive Attack’s Teardrop for Children in Need.
But while the record is in the can, the collective doesn’t yet have a name.
Off the top of my head, the best I can come up with is N-Pudz, in tribute to the CIN mascot - post your own ideas below.
Barlow is aiming to give the project a more “serious” feel than the average Children in Need single, with artists called things like Tinchy Stryder, Mz Bratt, Dot Rotton, Rizzle Kicks and Dappy also on board.
More like this
“Children in Need has a history of doing upbeat singles with comedians,” Barlow told The Sun. “But it's a serious charity doing a lot of hard work for serious causes.
"It's time to do something with artists who young people actually listen to.”
Labrinth agrees: "It's not your usual cheesy or comical Children in Need record. It's a bit more meaningful. Gary wanted it to be more urban, which is why he came to me.
"People are saying it's the coolest Children in Need record ever. That sounds kind of nice."
Teardrop is out on 13 November. “Hopefully we should be nailed on for a number one - and raise loads of money in the process," said Barlow.