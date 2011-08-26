But while the record is in the can, the collective doesn’t yet have a name.

Off the top of my head, the best I can come up with is N-Pudz, in tribute to the CIN mascot - post your own ideas below.

Barlow is aiming to give the project a more “serious” feel than the average Children in Need single, with artists called things like Tinchy Stryder, Mz Bratt, Dot Rotton, Rizzle Kicks and Dappy also on board.

“Children in Need has a history of doing upbeat singles with comedians,” Barlow told The Sun. “But it's a serious charity doing a lot of hard work for serious causes.

"It's time to do something with artists who young people actually listen to.”

Labrinth agrees: "It's not your usual cheesy or comical Children in Need record. It's a bit more meaningful. Gary wanted it to be more urban, which is why he came to me.

"People are saying it's the coolest Children in Need record ever. That sounds kind of nice."

Teardrop is out on 13 November. “Hopefully we should be nailed on for a number one - and raise loads of money in the process," said Barlow.