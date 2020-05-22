Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to and stream BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2020.

When is BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend?

BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend will go ahead as planned, with performances across Friday 22nd – Sunday 24th May 2020. However, due to the lockdown the festival will be entirely virtual.

"Radio 1 and the world’s biggest artists will be joining you remotely while you stay at home," the BBC synopsis reads.

Friday 22nd will kick off the weekend with a rave party, and the night is touted as a who's who of the dance world: "With dance’s finest providing DJ sets, it’s over to you to turn your kitchen, bathroom, living room, anywhere into a fully-fledged club."

Who is performing at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend?

The weekend will feature some of the most famous faces in the music world - all "new performances, recorded from home, on the Radio 1 Stage, 1Xtra Stage and BBC Music Introducing Stage," according to the BBC.

Friday 22nd will feature all the biggest names in dance music, from Fatboy Slim to Disclosure to and CamelPhat.

The full line-up for the evening includes: Radio 1’s own Annie Mac, Danny Howard and Pete Tong alongside the likes of Armand Van Helden, duos Disclosure, CamelPhat, Solardo and Bicep, big name DJs High Contrast, Hannah Wants and The Black Madonna.

There'll also be a back-to-back set from Fatboy Slim and Eats Everything.

Saturday 23rd – Sunday 24th will feature an eclectic array of bands and musicians, from HAIM and Mabel to headliners The Jonas Brothers and Sam Smith.

On the Radio 1 Stage, there'll be brand new performances from the likes of HAIM (performing Saturday), Blossoms, Biffy Clyro, Dermot Kennedy, and Sean Paul.

The band HAIM. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Headliners Sam Smith (performing Saturday) and The Jonas Brothers (performing Sunday) will appear, while listeners and viewers at home will also be treated to some classic archive performances, including Billie Eilish's set from last year, and Jay-Z's electric 2012 set.

To search for your favourite artist's performance date and time, you can find it here.

How can I watch and listen to BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend?

Whether you're planning a virtual rave, or putting up an indoors tent, you’ll be able to tune in from home all weekend by listening to Radio 1 and BBC Sounds, and watching via BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.