"Simon Cowell gave us five minutes of the show last night," Geldof told the Today programme on Radio 4. "Within four or five minutes of leaving the show we had a million quid. That's extraordinary.

"From what we're seeing now from iTunes it's gone bonkers. The pre-orders of the thing were ridiculous."

A reworked version of Geldof and Midge Ure's 1984 song in aid of Ethiopian famine relief, Do They Know It's Christmas? became available for pre-order immediately after its premiere on X Factor, and was released for 99p on iTunes at 8am this morning.

More like this

Advertisement

A hard copy of the record will be available for £4 in three weeks time, and the track is now hotly tipped to take the Christmas Number One spot. Viewers were also invited to donate money to ebola relief by text on the show, which is understood to have also contribute to the large first wave of funds raised.