The project, completed before Lee’s death in 2018, launches a whole raft of new characters and will feature new Stan Lee audio recordings, giving fans access to his creative process.

Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light follows an enigmatic young woman, Nia, who becomes intertwined with a seemingly normal teenager, Cameron Ackerson, whose ambition for YouTube fame takes him to the Great Lakes Triangle where he inherits the ability to “see” and “hear” a new reality.

As Nia and Cameron’s relationship deepens, they “conspire to create a more righteous online universe, dishing out justice big and small”. But soon they encounter a dodgy organisation called OPTIC, which goes after them “for its own nefarious purposes”.

More like this

Co-creators Luke Lieberman and Ryan Silbert commented: “Stan had the uncanny ability to see around the corner and recognize the cultural moment, then create story and characters that beg the deeper questions.

“Stan Lee’s Alliances: A Trick of Light follows in this tradition. As his co-creators and, most importantly, his fans, we can’t wait for other fans to discover this world on Audible.”

Advertisement

The audiobook is now available for pre-order and will launch on Audible on June 27th 2019.