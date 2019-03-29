Showing item 1 of 9 previous item next item Page 1

Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville will narrate The Time Machine, with Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs lending his voice to The Island of Doctor Moreau and Versailles’ Alexander Vlahos reading The First Men in the Moon.

Intriguingly, the project throws up a bit of rivalry between Tennant and his Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen, who has been working on a musical version of War of the Worlds in recent months. hopefully, there are no hard feelings...

The special audio collection is set to be released by Audible on Thursday 11th April, and you can check out some behind-the-scenes photos of the actors in action above.

