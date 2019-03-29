David Tennant to bring The War of the Worlds to life in new HG Wells audiobook collection
Other classics from HG Wells will be read by Hugh Bonneville, Sophie Okonedo, Jason Isaacs and Alexander Vlahos
If the BBC's upcoming War of the Worlds TV adaptation wasn't enough for you then buckle up, because a new project by Audible is bringing the works of novelist HG Wells to life with a series of star-studded audiobook adaptations.
Former Doctor Who star David Tennant is set to narrate alien invasion classic The War of the Worlds, while Oscar nominee Sophie Okonedo will tackle The Invisible Man.
Downton Abbey’s Hugh Bonneville will narrate The Time Machine, with Harry Potter and Star Trek: Discovery star Jason Isaacs lending his voice to The Island of Doctor Moreau and Versailles’ Alexander Vlahos reading The First Men in the Moon.
Intriguingly, the project throws up a bit of rivalry between Tennant and his Good Omens co-star Michael Sheen, who has been working on a musical version of War of the Worlds in recent months. hopefully, there are no hard feelings...
The special audio collection is set to be released by Audible on Thursday 11th April, and you can check out some behind-the-scenes photos of the actors in action above.
