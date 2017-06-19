“I just wanted to thank you properly for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown me, my crew, and each other during this challenging time,” she said in an Instagram post.

“Spending this time with you this month has been so very healing and special! Thank you for being here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generosity in supporting One Love Manchester and for helping the families as much as you possibly could. Thank you for bringing your absolute brightest, most passionate, contagious energy to these shows and for wiping my tears away."

“I hope you can feel my love, wherever you are because I'm sending you all that I've got. See you so soon.”

Her display of strength in the wake of the devastating attack has been admirable, and has led the City of Manchester to grant her honorary citizenship.

To donate £5 to the We Love Manchester fund, text LOVE to 70507. Texts cost £5 plus your standard network rate, with 100% of your donation going to the We Love Manchester fund.