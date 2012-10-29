Amelia Lily joins BBC Children in Need's POP Goes the Musical
The X Factor finalist will appear on the West End stage in Shrek as part of the charity's musical theatre initiative
Former X Factor finalist Amelia Lily is the latest famous face to join BBC Children in Need's POP Goes the Musical charity project. The unique initiative sees stars of the music world tread the boards of renowned West End productions to perform their iconic songs for one night only, with this year's participants including Geri Halliwell, Alexandra Burke, Blue and Macy Gray.
Lily - whose debut single You Bring Me Joy recently reached number two in the UK charts - will join Shrek the Musical, based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek! and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks films it spawned. The show currently stars Dean Chisnall as Shrek, Richard Blackwood as Donkey, Neil McDermott as Lord Farquaad and Carley Stenson as Princess Fiona.
"Shrek The Musical is loved by people of all ages," said Lily. "I'm thrilled to be a part of it. I can't wait to start rehearsals!"
Lily's one-off collaboration with the cast will take place on 14 November, followed by Macy Gray, Stooshe and Joe McElderry's appearance in Thriller Live the following day. Tickets for Shrek the Musical can be purchased from www.shrekthemusical.co.uk and start at £20.