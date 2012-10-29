Former X Factor finalist Amelia Lily is the latest famous face to join BBC Children in Need's POP Goes the Musical charity project. The unique initiative sees stars of the music world tread the boards of renowned West End productions to perform their iconic songs for one night only, with this year's participants including Geri Halliwell, Alexandra Burke, Blue and Macy Gray.

Advertisement

Lily - whose debut single You Bring Me Joy recently reached number two in the UK charts - will join Shrek the Musical, based on the story and characters from William Steig's book Shrek! and the Oscar-winning DreamWorks films it spawned. The show currently stars Dean Chisnall as Shrek, Richard Blackwood as Donkey, Neil McDermott as Lord Farquaad and Carley Stenson as Princess Fiona.