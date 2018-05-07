Accessibility Links

Jay from The Inbetweeners teases fans with “series four” reunion photo

James Buckley shared a photo to get fans excited

nintchdbpict000000423186

It has been ten years (TEN YEARS!) since The Inbetweeners first arrived on our screens – and  James Buckley marked the occasion by sharing a reunion photo captioned “series 4 pre production meal.”

Wait – what? Is The Inbetweeners coming back for another series?!

Buckley (Jay), Simon Bird (Will), Joe Thomas (Simon) and Blake Harrison (Neil) are pictured hanging out at dinner with Inbetweeners co-creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, looking a lot more beardy than in their Rudge Park Comprehensive days.

Could this truly be a sign that more is in store for the E4 comedy?

Unfortunately for those who have already got their hopes up, it’s unlikely.

It seems Buckley is probably just teasing fans after years of questions about a potential sequel. After all, Jay always was a compulsive liar.

Last year the actor told RadioTimes.com: “Unfortunately it’s just, like, physically impossible. Because we’re old! I can’t believe that’s even still a discussion.

“Because people go ‘you could do some more, can’t you?’ No, we can’t. Because – well, look at us. We can’t play teenagers!”

Still. With the whole gang back together in the same room, who knows what plans were hatched?

All about The Inbetweeners Movie

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

