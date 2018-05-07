Jay from The Inbetweeners teases fans with “series four” reunion photo

It has been ten years (TEN YEARS!) since The Inbetweeners first arrived on our screens – and James Buckley marked the occasion by sharing a reunion photo captioned “series 4 pre production meal.”

Wait – what? Is The Inbetweeners coming back for another series?!

Buckley (Jay), Simon Bird (Will), Joe Thomas (Simon) and Blake Harrison (Neil) are pictured hanging out at dinner with Inbetweeners co-creators Damon Beesley and Iain Morris, looking a lot more beardy than in their Rudge Park Comprehensive days.

Could this truly be a sign that more is in store for the E4 comedy?

Inbetweeners series 4 pre production meal pic.twitter.com/qGtA8mSFL4 — James Buckley (@James_Buckley) May 6, 2018

Unfortunately for those who have already got their hopes up, it’s unlikely.

It seems Buckley is probably just teasing fans after years of questions about a potential sequel. After all, Jay always was a compulsive liar.

Last year the actor told RadioTimes.com: “Unfortunately it’s just, like, physically impossible. Because we’re old! I can’t believe that’s even still a discussion.

“Because people go ‘you could do some more, can’t you?’ No, we can’t. Because – well, look at us. We can’t play teenagers!”

People always ask if the four of us are friends in real life. The truth is, No….but we will put up with each other if @iainkevanmorris pays for dinner.

Happy 10th Anniversary inbetweeners fans. pic.twitter.com/pQSsLVNNsT — blake harrison (@blakeharrison23) May 7, 2018

Still. With the whole gang back together in the same room, who knows what plans were hatched?