Coronation Street unveils new extended set featuring tribute to Manchester bombing victims

The expanded Victoria Street set, also featuring a Costa Coffee, a Co-Op, a tattoo parlour, an Indian take-away and a new tram station, will be seen on screen from 20th April

ITV has unveiled the latest addition to the Coronation Street set – a whole new street replete with a Co-Op, a Costa Coffee and a specially commissioned memorial bench dedicated to superfan Martyn Hett and all those who lost their lives in the Manchester Arena bombing last May.

Advertisement

The new set, dubbed “Wider Weatherfield”, is a continuation of the show’s famous Victoria street (home to the kebab shop and Roy’s Rolls) and was unveiled on Monday with Hett’s family in attendance.

The road is made from cobbles reclaimed from the old Quay Street site which was home to the residents of Coronation Street from 1982 to 2013. It will feature a new retail area complete with shops and eateries – inlcuding the brilliantly name tattoo parlour Tattoo’ll Do Nicely and Indian take-away Speed Daal – an urban garden, the Weatherfield North tram stop and a police station.

Kate Oates, Series Producer, said: “The Victoria Street extension represents an exciting chapter in Corrie history: an amazing new stage, full of dramatic potential. Our amazingly talented design team have created everything from scratch – but it still manages to have the feeling of always having been there, just around the corner.”

Check out some images of the new set below.

“Wider Weatherfield” will be seen on-screen from Friday 20th April 2018

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.