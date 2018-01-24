Channel 4 orders a second series of Derry Girls after just one episode has aired

Lisa McGee's coming of age comedy will be back for another run, so it will!

There’s good news for fans of Channel 4’s Derry Girls, so there is, because the new comedy has been commissioned for a second series after just one episode has aired.

Advertisement

Set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland conflict in 1990s Derry, the series follows teenager Erin (Saoirse Monica Jackson), her cousin Orla (Louisa Harland) and friends Clare (Nicola Coughlan), Michelle (Jamie-Lee O’Donnell) and Michelle’s tag along English cousin – aka The Wee English Fella – James (Dylan Llewellyn), as they deal with their own teenage troubles.

The first episode aired on Channel 4 on 4th January at 10pm, bringing in an audience of 1.6 million viewers. Channel 4 has revealed the episode has now been watched by around 2.5 million people, making it the broadcaster’s biggest comedy launch in almost five years.

New Director of Programmes Ian Katz and Head of Comedy Fiona McDermott have ordered six more episodes of the coming-of-age tale, written by Derry native Lisa McGee.

“Derry Girls is a blast of fresh air. It’s everything we want from Channel 4 comedy: young, warm, brimming with new talent and rooted in an underrepresented part of the country. And a hit to boot. I’m delighted that we’ve commissioned a second series and can’t wait to see what Lisa does next,” Katz said.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, added, “It’s a real thrill, and a testament to all involved, when a new comedy lands so well with such a broad audience. At the heart of Derry Girls are brilliant comedy characters that feel universal, mischievous and funny so it’s wonderful to be able to back it with a second outing so quickly and confidently.”

“I’m absolutely delighted,” said writer McGee. “Derry Girls is such a special project for me and it means so much that the audience have taken to Erin and the gang so warmly. I can’t wait to start writing series 2.”

Advertisement

Derry Girls continues on Channel 4 on Thursday nights at 10pm