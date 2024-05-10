Hoping to take home the trophy this year are Spain's Nebulossa, who won over audiences during their semi-final performance.

Read on for everything you need to know about Nebulossa, Spain's Eurovision entry for 2024.

Who are Spain's Eurovision 2024 entry Nebulossa?

Nebulossa. Roberto Plaza/Europa Press via Getty Images

Age: 56 and 50

Instagram: @nebulossa_oficial

X/Twitter: @Nebulossa_of

Electropop duo Nebulossa have been entertaining audiences since 2018, and consist of married couple María 'Mery' Bas and Mark Dasousa.

Since 2020, the pair have released multiple singles, including their Eurovision entry, which found itself in the fifth spot in the charts.

The pair have been married for over 20 years and have two children together.

How old are Nebulossa?

Maria 'Mery' Bas and Mark Dasousa are 56 and 50 years old respectively.

What nationality are Nebulossa?

The duo are both Spanish, having been born in Alicante and Ondara.

What is Spain's Eurovision song called?

Nebulossa have entered the competition with original song ZORRA.

The lyrics are "autobiographical and were conceived as self-therapy by Mery, who needed to express herself to shake all the feelings of discrimination she has felt for being a free-spirited woman".

You can listen to the song here.

Where did Spain come in the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest?

Spain was represented by Blanca Paloma at Eurovision 2023 and came in 17th place at the Grand Final.

When is Eurovision 2024?

The first of the Eurovision 2024 semi-finals took place on Tuesday 7th May at 8pm, with the second show set to air on Thursday 9th May at 8pm.

The Grand Final will take place on Saturday 11th May at 8pm, taking place at Malmö Arena in Sweden.

The Eurovision Song Contest has faced significant criticism over its decision to allow Israel to compete in this year’s competition in light of the current situation in Gaza and the Middle East, with some fans and members of the music industry calling for a boycott of the ceremony.

Noel Curran – director general of the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which organises Eurovision – has said in a statement: "We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East. We can’t fail to be moved by the profound suffering of all those caught up in this terrible war.

"However, the Eurovision Song Contest is a non-political music event and a competition between public service broadcasters who are members of the EBU. It is not a contest between governments.

"As a member-led organisation, our governing bodies – the Eurovision Song Contest Reference Group and the Executive Board – did review the participants list for the 2024 Contest and agreed that the Israeli public broadcaster KAN met all the competition rules for this year and can participate as it has for the past 50 years."

The artists taking part in this year’s contest have also faced backlash for not pulling out of the ceremony, including the UK’s act Olly Alexander, who signed a joint statement alongside other entrants explaining they "do not feel comfortable being silent".

"It is important to us to stand in solidarity with the oppressed and communicate our heartfelt wish for peace, an immediate and lasting ceasefire, and the safe return of all hostages," the statement read. "We stand united against all forms of hate, including anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.

"We firmly believe in the unifying power of music, enabling people to transcend differences and foster meaningful conversations and connections. We feel that it is our duty to create and uphold this space, with a strong hope that it will inspire greater compassion and empathy."

The Eurovision 2024 live final will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Saturday 11th May at 8pm.

