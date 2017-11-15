Accessibility Links

Duty Free actor Keith Barron dies aged 83

The British star passed away after a short illness

Keith Barron

Keith Barron, best known for his lead role in 80s sitcom Duty Free, has died aged 83 his agent has told the Press Association.

The English actor, who played David Pearce in the comedy about two British couples who meet while on holiday in Spain, also had roles in numerous films during the 1970s and appeared more recently in TV shows including Clocking Off, Stella, Benidorm and DCI Banks.

Barron passed away following a short illness, his agent said in a statement.

“He is survived by his wife, Mary, to whom he was married for 58 years, and his son, Jamie, also an actor.”

