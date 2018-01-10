Accessibility Links

YouTube hints Logan Paul could face “further consequences” after ‘suicide’ video

The video sharing platform said it was "upset" by the controversial video, and apologised for its delay in responding

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 04: Internet personality Logan Paul attends the 6th annual Streamy Awards hosted by King Bach and live streamed on YouTube at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for dick clark productions) Getty, TL

Youtube has finally spoken out against the controversial ‘suicide video’ posted by vlogger Logan Paul.

The video sharing platform says Paul’s video – which showed him making jokes about a dead body hanging from a tree in the Aokigahara so-called ‘suicide forest’ – violated its community guidelines, and that it is looking into “further consequences” for Paul.

In a series of tweets framed as an open letter, YouTube said it was “upset” by the video and stated “suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views”. The company also apologised to those “frustrated with our lack of communication” about Paul’s film.

Since sharing the video – which has now been taken down – the 22-year-old YouTuber has posted an apology, citing “a severe and continuous lapse” in judgement.

Paul has since tweeted he’ll be taking a break from vlogging to take “time to reflect”.

Paul has over 15 million YouTube subscribers and makes an estimated $7.8 million per year from advertising on the site, according to calculations by Naibuzz.

