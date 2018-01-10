YouTube hints Logan Paul could face “further consequences” after ‘suicide’ video

The video sharing platform said it was "upset" by the controversial video, and apologised for its delay in responding

Youtube has finally spoken out against the controversial ‘suicide video’ posted by vlogger Logan Paul.

The video sharing platform says Paul’s video – which showed him making jokes about a dead body hanging from a tree in the Aokigahara so-called ‘suicide forest’ – violated its community guidelines, and that it is looking into “further consequences” for Paul.

In a series of tweets framed as an open letter, YouTube said it was “upset” by the video and stated “suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views”. The company also apologised to those “frustrated with our lack of communication” about Paul’s film.

Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

Since sharing the video – which has now been taken down – the 22-year-old YouTuber has posted an apology, citing “a severe and continuous lapse” in judgement.

Paul has since tweeted he’ll be taking a break from vlogging to take “time to reflect”.

taking time to reflect

no vlog for now

see you soon — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 4, 2018

Paul has over 15 million YouTube subscribers and makes an estimated $7.8 million per year from advertising on the site, according to calculations by Naibuzz.