Neighbours makes TV history with Australia’s first gay wedding

Neighbours is set to make broadcasting history in September with Australia’s first same-sex wedding when Aaron Brennan and David Tanaka tie the knot.

Newly-released images from the Melbourne set of Matt Wilson (Aaron) and Takaya Honda (David) show the boys all suited and booted and ready to say their vows, the first on-screen couple to do so since the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Australia last December.

“We are both ecstatic to be part of this huge moment and it stands alone as the highlight of my career,” says Wilson. “This storyline means a lot to me, my friends and to all the fans who love Aaron and David.”

Honda adds: “It is an absolute privilege to be part of what is and what will be a historic moment in Australian television. There have been so many parts of David’s story that have given me a great sense of pride – from discovering Paul Robinson was his dad, to his coming out to now marrying the man of his dreams.”

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison explained the soap had been working on the wedding for some time: “While that was happening our country was trapped in a divisive referendum. Would our story about love and equality even by legal by the time it aired? Thankfully love won and we’re very excited for viewers to see this iconic moment come to life on screen.”

Actress and LGBT rights activist Magda Szubanski, also known for her role in Aussie sitcom Kath & Kim, joined the betrothed blokes for the snaps as she will be officiating the ceremony.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com at the time of his characters’ recent engagement, Wilson shared his hopes the wedding would eventually happen and revealed his choice for a celebrity guest… “It would be cool if we get Tom Daley over for it,” he laughed. “He was just in Oz for the Commonwealth games. Him and his partner Lance are big advocates of same-sex marriage, how great would it be if they did a cameo?”

According to the pictures, the big day is due to hit screens around Monday 3 September.

