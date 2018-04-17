EastEnders: Max Branning’s return storyline revealed

We can reveal what Max is getting up to next

Max Branning is to open a new car lot when he returns to EastEnders in scenes to be shown on Monday 23 April.

The residents of the Square will be less than pleased by Max’s actions, with Mick and Linda making it clear that he’s not welcome at the Queen Vic.

But worse is to come when Max drops some bombshell news that leaves the Walford regulars slack-jawed with shock.

By the end of the week, Sharon will be seen paying a visit to Max and warning him that Phil won’t be happy about his business venture. But Max is less than fussed: he’s determined to get his life back together.

Speaking recently about Max’s upcoming drama, Jake Wood recently teased: “He has a big story coming up this year, which I’m very excited about as I think it’s something different. Watch this space.”

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below

