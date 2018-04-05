Hollyoaks: Tegan reveals Ryan killed Amy! Here’s what happens next

Hollyoaks killer Ryan Knight is one step closer to being rumbled after Tegan Lomax revealed he murdered Amy Barnes – will Ryan be brought to justice before doing a runner to Brazil with Ste Hay and his kids?

Advertisement

In dramatic scenes just aired on E4, guilty Ryan convinced lover Ste to move to Brazil where he’s been offered a dream job, but insists they must leave tomorrow.

Not realising Ryan is planning his escape before Tegan, recently woken from a coma he put her in when she learnt the truth about Amy, exposes his crime.

Ste bids an emotional goodbye to his suffering sister who is unable to speak due to brain damage incurred by Ryan smothering her, but has a communication app on a tablet that allows her to type out messages.

Mustering all her strength to tap out the shocking truth while she’s alone and stop Ste leaving with Amy’s murderer, Tegan only gets as far as tapping out ‘Ryan killed A’ before suffering a seizure and dropping the tablet down the side of her hospital bed.

Viewers were left on a cliffhanger as to whether the tablet would be found, if Ryan and Ste would leave the country, and if Tegan’s life would be hanging in the balance once again, but Hollyoaks have already confirmed that by next week Ste will discover Ryan’s killer secret and hold him hostage as he exacts revenge for Amy.

But what does the future hold for Ryan? Will he he finish off the job he started and kill Tegan in hospital? Is she the next victim Duncan James teased earlier today?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Hollyoaks below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.