EastEnders: Stacey reacts to Kat death shock – first look pics

Big Mo's back with a bombshell, but all is not as it seems

bbc jh

EastEnders’ has released first look pictures showing Stacey Fowler’s reaction to the news of cousin Kat Moon’s death ahead of Big Mo Harris’s return to Walford tomorrow.

Stacey is curious when she keeps missing calls from rowdy relative Mo but is unable to track her down and phone her back to see what’s so urgent.

Returning home she finds the gobby grandma sitting on her sofa who blurts out a devastating bombshell – Kat is dead… Except of course she isn’t, as Jessie Wallace returns to the show next week so the leopard print-loving Walford legend is very much alive and well. So why is Big Mo saying she’s kicked the bucket?

bbc jh

Watch the trailer teasing the return of the Slaters, Kat’s ‘wake’ in the Queen Vic and a sneaky glimpse of the lady herself below.

Laila Morse makes her EastEnders comeback as booming Big Mo on Friday 16 March at 8pm on BBC1.

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

Screen Shot 2018-03-15 at 10.24.51
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

