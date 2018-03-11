EastEnders fight: Keanu punches Keegan’s dad Mitch – see the first-look pictures

It's all kicking off at the Taylors' on Monday

The fists are flying again this Monday on EastEnders when Keanu Taylor vents his anger on Keegan Baker’s dad Mitch.

Keegan’s errant father – played by Roger Griffiths – shows up at the Arches next week asking for his car to be worked on. Mitch’s arrival just happens to coincide with Keanu’s first day working at the garage and he isn’t exactly best pleased to see his mum’s ex resurfacing again after all this time.

In an agitated state, Keanu ends up forgetting to take money for the work he’s done on Mitch’s motor. But fans expect tensions to boil over later in the episode when Mitch turns up on the Taylors’ doorstep offering up the cash that Keanu is owed.

Angry that Mitch seems determined to make his presence felt, Keanu ends up punching him in the face, a move that results in both Karen and Keegan arriving on the scene to see what all the commotion is about.

So what will Keegan’s reaction be when he comes face to face with his father? And will Keanu’s actions be enough to send Mitch packing?

