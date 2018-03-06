Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Hollyoaks: Sienna fakes cancer to keep Joel

Hollyoaks: Sienna fakes cancer to keep Joel

Ms Blake goes to desperate lengths to stop him going back to Cleo

c4 jh

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake embarks on perhaps her sickest scheme yet next week when she lies to boyfriend Joel Dexter her cancer has returned, despite getting the all clear.

Advertisement

Threatened by her fella’s feelings for his ex Cleo McQueen, the women are at war for the former priest’s heart, and are both playing dirty.

Sienna has already lied that Warren Fox returned and tried to abduct baby Sebastian, just to make Joel feel sorry for her so he’s not tempted to reignite his romance with Cleo.

c4 jh

Next week, Sienna genuinely does have an intruder in the home, but after the stunt she pulled by pretending Warren was back will anyone believe her?

In Monday’s E4 episode, she learns she needs a biopsy and fears her cancer has returned, despite being told recently she’s in remission.

c4 jh

The following day’s diagnosis comes back clear of the condition, but in an outrageous attempt to keep hold of Joel she lies that the cancer is back…

Will Joel discover the truth and be driven back into Cleo’s arms? Is Sienna tempting fate? Viewers know from the ‘Cards of Fate’ flash forward that Sienna’s funeral will take place in a few months’ time – but is she really dead? And is her terminal illness fakery the start of the storyline that sets us on the path to her send-off?

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Advertisement

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.

Tags

All about Hollyoaks

c4 jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Barry McGuigan: TV needs to fight to keep sport free to air – or lose everything

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who 50th anniversary trailer premieres at San Diego Comic Con

imagenotavailable1

Fish pie

131703.263362cc-5487-4df2-b615-c76ce906990f

Netflix’s newbie Dark looks like a scarier Stranger Things

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more