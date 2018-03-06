Hollyoaks: Sienna fakes cancer to keep Joel

Ms Blake goes to desperate lengths to stop him going back to Cleo

Hollyoaks’ Sienna Blake embarks on perhaps her sickest scheme yet next week when she lies to boyfriend Joel Dexter her cancer has returned, despite getting the all clear.

Threatened by her fella’s feelings for his ex Cleo McQueen, the women are at war for the former priest’s heart, and are both playing dirty.

Sienna has already lied that Warren Fox returned and tried to abduct baby Sebastian, just to make Joel feel sorry for her so he’s not tempted to reignite his romance with Cleo.

Next week, Sienna genuinely does have an intruder in the home, but after the stunt she pulled by pretending Warren was back will anyone believe her?

In Monday’s E4 episode, she learns she needs a biopsy and fears her cancer has returned, despite being told recently she’s in remission.

The following day’s diagnosis comes back clear of the condition, but in an outrageous attempt to keep hold of Joel she lies that the cancer is back…

Will Joel discover the truth and be driven back into Cleo’s arms? Is Sienna tempting fate? Viewers know from the ‘Cards of Fate’ flash forward that Sienna’s funeral will take place in a few months’ time – but is she really dead? And is her terminal illness fakery the start of the storyline that sets us on the path to her send-off?

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.