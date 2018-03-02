Emmerdale: Graham to finally reveal his dark secret

Emmerdale’s Graham Foster will reveal his shady past as the show explores the mysterious character’s backstory.

Advertisement

Since arriving last summer as the faithful right-hand man to ‘Tom Waterhouse’, later revealed to be Joe Tate, Graham has remained an enigmatic figure who doesn’t say much but is very good in a crisis, terrifying when he needs to be, and generally feels like the kind of person who’s had an interesting life.

That life will be laid bare soon as the show has revealed Graham will confide a tragic secret from his pre-village days to another resident, leaving them shocked at what he has to say.

Speculation has been rife about Graham, with fan theories ranging from him having been a member of the SAS to being a ghost. Whether either of these are true will soon be uncovered. But which local will Graham turn to after keeping so quiet and together? What drives him to finally open up after months of stoicism and mystery?

And will it tell us the whole story and shed more light on his relationship with Joe, or is it just the tip of the iceberg?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.