Neighbours: Paige’s baby in drowning drama next week

Neighbours’ Paige Smith faces a horrifying ordeal next week when her baby boy almost drowns as a result of the tension between old and new lovers Jack Callahan and Mark Brennan. Will the kid survive?

Teenager Yashvi Rebecchi organises a kickabout footie session out by the lake with some of the Ramsay Street residents as she prepares for a work experience placement with the Australian Football League, but what starts out as a perfectly innocent bit of sporting fun takes a turn when the rivalry between the men in Paige’s life intensifies.

Toadie Rebecchi joins Mark and Jack as they kick the ball around with Yashvi, as Paige and baby Gabe watch, but the Brennan bloke can’t deal with seeing Jack and Paige together. Jack offers to leave but a proud Mark reluctantly lets him stay, even though the atmosphere between them is toxic.

Sensitive to his feelings, Paige tries to comfort Mark but he takes her concern as pity and as his anger rises, the frustrated fittie kicks the ball towards Jack – only to hit Gabe’s pram and send it hurtling into the lake, with the kid still inside!

Can Gabe be saved in time? Will Paige and Jack forgive Mark if anything bad happens to their boy?

