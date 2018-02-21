Emmerdale: David and Tracy to split following prostitute drama? Matthew Wolfenden and Amy Walsh react to tonight’s cliffhanger
Is this it for the pair's marriage?
Emmerdale star Matthew Wolfenden has hinted that David will end his marriage to Tracy after discovering that she used to be a prostitute.
Wednesday’s episode of the ITV soap saw David left reeling after following his wife to a hotel where she was trying to entrap former client Phil.
The sight of Phil handcuffed to a bed proved too much for David, who fled the scene after Tracy revealed her history with the seedy handyman.
As for what happens next, Wolfenden said: “David tries to make things work, but in the back of his mind, he’s thinking, ‘my wife used to be a prostitute’. He can’t get over this fact.
“But David really messes up when he tries to have a heart with Tracy and says that he forgives her. But Tracy doesn’t want his forgiveness. She says, ‘I want you to love me for who I am. It was my past, I was only 17 years old and it wasn’t a good time for me.
“So that is the initial breaking point for them.”
Speaking about Tracy’s past, actress Amy Walsh added: “Nobody does that for fun. No one does that unless they have to. So it shows how desperate she was. She’s the victim.
“It’s easy for people – even for someone who loves her from the outside – to just assume that they chose that path.”
You can find out where David and Tracy go from here when Emmerdale returns on Thursday at 7.00pm on ITV.
