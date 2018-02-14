Hollyoaks: Sienna death shock – Anna Passey reacts to funeral flash forward

"I'm as anxious as everybody else," teases the actress as her fate is revealed

Hollyoaks’ Anna Passey has reacted to the flash forward showing her character Sienna Blake’s funeral taking place in three months’ time.

In yesterday’s E4 episode, Myra McQueen’s tarot readings gave the audience a peek into the future for some of the locals, including the dealing of the ‘Justice’ and ‘Devil’ cards which teased niece Cleo McQueen and Sienna’s rivalry over Joel Dexter and eventually revealed scenes of Sienna’s funeral.

Speaking on Hollyoaks’ Facebook Live interview immediately after the scenes aired, Passey claimed she was in the dark about Sienna’s fate. “Honestly, I don’t know what’s happening,” she said. “I wasn’t involved in the filming of Sienna’s funeral and seeing that genuinely makes me feel as anxious as everybody else! They are keeping tight-lipped.”

When asked if this meant the end of fan favourite Sienna, and Passey’s time on the show, she carefully replied: “If it is I’d be devastated, honestly. In five years she’s made a lot of enemies and some questionable choices. It’s been pretty epic so I suppose I couldn’t be too sorry…

“In the coming weeks we will be seeing the return of the old-style sly Sienna as she and Cleo go against each other over Joel. Cleo should know you don’t cross Sienna and get away with it.”

Speculation is now rife about whether Passey is leaving and Sienna is to be killed off in the next three months, and who might kill her if this is the end, but with the character having been at the centre of some of the show’s most outrageous plots in the last few years fans should expect the unexpected.

One theory suggests she fakes her death to protect someone, perhaps her children? “She’s very caring…” mused Passey. “Sienna will get very desperate and tells a whopper of a lie. It’s big, even for Sienna – and that’s saying something!”

Hollyoaks continues weeknights on E4 at 7pm and on Channel 4 at 6.30pm.