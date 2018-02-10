Home and Away: Justin sleeps with Willow

After weeks of flirting and danger, Home and Away finally get Justin Morgan and Willow Harris into bed next week. But straight after the couple sleep together, they’re fighting already! Is whirlwind Willow too much for Mr Morgan to handle?

Having decided to settle in Summer Bay after Justin ensured evil gangster Boyd was jailed, putting a stop to his intimidation campaign against Willow and her family, the hot-headed Harris is looking for a job and goes head-to-head with Justin’s brother Mason for a position at the gym.

When both are successful, Willow thanks Justin for everything he’s done for her and the tension intensifies until she drags him into her caravan and they do the deed.

However, when Justin asks what this means for their future, Willow chucks him out and throws his clothes at him!

The next day Mason learns his sibling slept with the wild Willow and warns his brother to steer clear – from what he’s seen she’s trouble. When Justin visits Willow at work and tries to find out where they stand after their amorous encounter she gives him short shrift, but later discovers from Mason his heartbreaking romantic history.

Later the pair open up about how emotional Justin doesn’t do casual, but Willow is not a long-term, serious romance kind of girl – so where does that leave them? Back in each other’s arms, as they then sleep together again! Have the couple come to a ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement, or will their opposing views on relationships ruin things eventually?

Home and Away airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 19 February, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.15pm and 6pm.