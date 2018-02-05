She's back in her old flame's arms - and it's all Susan's fault!

The Kennedys are rocked by the return of Izzy Hoyland in next week’s late-night edition of Neighbours, marking the return of Natalie Bassingthwaighte 10 years after her last appearance.

Advertisement

Fans have been wondering why the special extra hour-long primetime episode is entitled ‘Hit and Run’, and it’s now been revealed to be a reference to the homewrecking Ms Hoyland being run over by old enemy Susan Kennedy in her car!

Izzy is back in Erinsborough to attend old mate Toadie Rebecchi’s birthday party, but as Susan storms off after a row with Karl, she’s angry and distracted behind the wheel and hits her old love rival, knocking her to the ground.

Karl quickly comes to Izzy’s aid – much to Susan’s annoyance – and takes her to hospital, and it becomes clear there may be more to her return than rocking a Ginger Spice outfit for Toadie’s 90s themed bash. Karl and Izzy’s daughter Holly arrives and Susan is seething as she witnesses the happy family scene between her husband and his former mistress.

Later, Holly privately questions her mum when she’s going to come clean to the Kennedys about why she’s really in town, and the mystery deepens when Izzy receives a text telling her she’s about to receive a £41 million inheritance! With Karl in her sights, Izzy tells Holly the money will help her get everything she’s ever wanted…

When it’s revealed Izzy is the beneficiary of a dead, rich husband’s fortune, she immediately donates five million to the hospital wing in exchange for naming rights, and decides to name it after Karl. Dr Kennedy is thrilled by Izzy as to assure suspicious Susan this is her way of making amends for the past.

Does Izzy want Karl back? Has she only returned to cause trouble for the Kennedys? And how will Izzy’s other old flame Paul Robinson react to her return?

Advertisement

Neighbours airs a special hour-long extra episode on Monday 12 February at 10pm on Channel 5, and continues weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.