"I'm still filming," reveals the star. Make of that what you will…

Emmerdale fans are eagerly awaiting to find out if Moira and Cain Dingle get back together in tonight’s episode as she’s given an ultimatum by her ex to meet him on the bridge at 5pm or leave the village for good.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning today, actors Natalie J Robb and Jeff Hordley were quizzed by hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby about whether Moira decides to turn her back on the Dales, and when asked if she was still filming Robb confirmed she was still working on the show – considering the soap shoots six weeks ahead of transmission, does this mean Moira stays put tonight?

Robb wouldn’t be drawn as to whether her scenes were with Hordley or not, and teased the hosts about the possible outcome of the ultimatum by saying “I might be going on holiday in real life!” as Hordley chipped in with: “And I might be back with Harriet…”

Saucy Robb also revealed she’s introduced occasional playful bottom slapping in Moira and Cain’s scenes to add a further frisson to the passionate pair’s on-screen chemistry, and to lighten up Coira’s darker moments.

Will there be any fun bum slapping on the bridge, or could Coira end in heartache if Moira flees? Don’t miss tonight’s Emmerdale double bill at 7pm and 8pm on ITV.

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Emmerdale below.

And visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.