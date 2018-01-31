The Tick returns, while three exciting new series - Absentia, The Bold Type and Grand Prix Driver - make their debut

After a quiet start to the year, Amazon Prime Video are ramping up their content as we enter February, debuting three new series: bubbly dramedy The Bold Type, gritty crime drama Absentia and F1 documentary Grand Prix Driver, a behind the scenes look at the McLaren racing team.

On top of this there’s the return of Peter Serafinowicz fronted superhero spoof The Tick and orchestral comedy Mozart in the Jungle, plus some brilliant films – Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia and Hitchcock’s Dial M for Murder – arriving, too.

Check out the best movies and TV shows arriving on Amazon Prime Video in February below.

Friday 2nd February

Absentia: season 1 FBI agent Emily Byrne (Stana Katic) re-appears after six years missing, with amnesia

Wednesday 7th February

Constantine Keanu Reeves stars as a man who can communicate with heaven and hell

Dial M for Murder Classic Hitchcock starring Grace Kelly and Ray Milland

The Whole Ten Yards Crime caper sequel starring Bruce Willis and Matthew Perry

Friday 9th January

The Bold Type: season 1 Dramedy inspired by the life of Joanna Coles, former editor-in-chief of Cosmopolitan magazine

Grand Prix Driver: season 1 A behind-the-scenes look at the McLaren racing team

Wednesday 14th February

Catwoman Halle Berry may never live this heavily-panned take on the feline superhero down

Friday 16th February

Mozart in the Jungle: series 4 Dramedy focusing on the New York City Philharmonic orchestra

Tuesday 20th February

No Stone Unturned: The Loughinisland Story Legendary documentary filmmaker Alex Gibney investigates the 1994 Loughinisland massacre, which saw six Irishmen murdered while watching the World Cup in a pub

Wednesday 21st February

Sherlock Holmes Robert Downey Jr stars as the titular detective

Singin’ in the Rain 1960s Hollywood takes on the transition from silent films to “talkies”

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014) The heroes in a half-shell are given a modern update, with mixed results

Friday 23rd February

The Tick: series 1, part B Peter Serafinowicz returns for more superhero satire

Wednesday 28th February

Magnolia Paul Thomas Anderson’s magnum opus starring Tom Cruise as an enigmatic pick-up artist. Come for the drama, stay for the frogs

Free Willy Young boy and killer whale: a love story

Risky Business Coming-of-age tale about a wealthy high school student (Tom Cruise) who gets carried away when he’s left home alone

An American in Paris Oscar-winning musical from 1951 starring Gene Kelly and Oscar Levant

Lost in Space William Hurt, Matt LeBlanc and Gary Oldman remake the 1960s TV series

The Bodyguard Whitney Huston falls in love with her bodyguard (Kevin Costner)