Why is there no episode of EastEnders tonight?

Here's the reason why we're not off to Walford this evening

EastEnders is absent from the schedules this evening, with its usual Friday 8pm showing replaced by live football coverage of the FA Cup match between Yeovil Town and Manchester United at Huish Park dominating BBC1 primetime from 7.30pm.

But don’t fret – you’ve already had your full quota of EastEnders action this week as an episode aired on Wednesday, meaning all four instalments have been shown.

And what a week it was in Walford, culminating in the Carters doing a conga they were so happy at saving the Queen Vic after finding an expensive diamond ring that secured their financial future, while the Fowlers’ marriage was hanging by a thread as Stacey seized back her house and kids from Martin.

It’s business as usual next week when EastEnders resumes its usual scheduling pattern – and on Monday we’re back to the missing heist money storyline, as Aidan Maguire targets Mick Carter when he grows suspicious as to how the publican managed to buy back his boozer…

Will we finally get to discover who’s got the cash?

Watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.


