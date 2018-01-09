Emmerdale: Michael Parr teases big new Ross storyline for 2018

"It's something to sink my teeth into," hints the star

Emmerdale are lining up a huge plot for Ross Barton this year, actor Michael Parr has confirmed.

“I can’t tell you anything yet and we haven’t even started filming it,” he says, “but it’s the most excited I have been about a storyline since I started on the show.”

Speaking ahead of his character learning next week his auntie Moira murdered his mother Emma, Parr revealed he is already in preparation for the new plot which involves some research on his part.

“It’s something to sink my teeth into and study. I can’t just get the scripts and learn my lines, there’s a lot of things I’ve got to learn and a lot of acting technique will be involved. It’s not a very straightforward storyline.

“I went to a method acting school and although you can’t really do ‘method’ style in a soap, this is probably the closest I will get to be to fully engaging in something.”

The bad boy Barton has already had some pretty intense moments on the show since his first appearance in 2013, including an affair with his brother Pete’s fiancee Debbie Dingle which led to Pete thinking he’d killed his sibling only for Ross to ‘return from the dead’, fathering a baby with his Debbie’s mum Charity, getting involved with drug dealing, numerous fights and several explosive romances.

What could the character possibly do next? The mind boggles…

