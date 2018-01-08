Neighbours: Mark and Jack come to blows next week

There’s more than a whiff of testosterone in Neighbours next week when Mark Brennan and Jack Callahan com to blows over Paige’s baby son Gabe.

It all starts innocently enough when Elly Conway and Amy Williams try to get the brooding boys to put their differences behind them and reaffirm their friendship, and plan a relaxing game of croquet for the four of them.

Reluctantly the guys agree to go along with the blatant attempt at mate match-making, but unfortunately the croquet descends into chaos when the tension gets too much.

The competitive streaks on display are far from friendly, and Jack is quickly annoyed when he thinks Mark and Elly are flirting. The buff Brennan and cute Conway win the game and playfully tease the losing team, but Jack doesn’t see the funny side and flips out.

Soon the rivalry over sport turns into a slanging match about Mark’s involvement in Jack and Paige’s son’s life, and how Jack is threatened by it. With the gloves now off, Jack blames Mark for Gabe’s recent abduction, telling him it would never have happened if the Brennan family hadn’t got themselves into bother seeing as it was Tyler’s dead dad’s partner in crime who took him.

Mark hits back that Jack put his kid in danger by calling the cops when he was told not to, which only makes the situation worse and the men start to scuffle.

Can Elly and Amy stop the stand-off before someone gets hurt? Will Mark and Jack ever manage to be neighbourly again?

Neighbours airs these scenes the week beginning Monday 15 January, and continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.