EastEnders exit: Lauren goes to Glasgow with Josh?

Has actress Jacqueline Jossa's exit storyline been revealed?

Has actress Jacqueline Jossa's exit storyline been revealed?

EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5618

Lauren Branning will plan her exit in an upcoming episode of EastEnders after her boyfriend Josh Hemmings gets offered a new job in Glasgow.

The BBC1 soap has already announced that actress Jacqueline Jossa is leaving and scenes to be shown in the run-up to Christmas will see Lauren debating whether she should start a new life with Josh away from Albert Square.

Initially, Lauren falters at the thought of going, but is soon encouraged by Josh’s commitment. And Lauren’s resolve is only strengthened when she breaks the news to a less than bothered Abi.

EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5618

Aware of the delicacy of the situation, though, Lauren decides it’s best that they tell Ian after Christmas, what with his hostility towards Josh’s family.

But in true soap fashion, Ian catches Lauren and Josh kissing and the truth about their illicit relationship comes out. A fuming and hostile Ian then shares some harsh words with Lauren, but will they be enough to deter her from departing?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our exclusive Week in Walford review show.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

All about EastEnders

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 07/12/2017 - Programme Name: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - TX: 21/12/2017 - Episode: EastEnders - October-December 2017 - 5619 (No. 5619) - Picture Shows: *STRICTLY NOT FOR PUBLICATION UNTIL 00:01HRS THURSDAY 7th DECEMBER 2017* Ian and Max fight Max Branning (JAKE WOOD), Ian Beale (ADAM WOODYATT) - (C) BBC - Photographer: Kieron McCarron
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

