EastEnders: Luke Browning is abducted and killed?!

Phil got his revenge following the beating of son Ben

Vicious Luke Browning has had a taste of Walford-style retribution on tonight’s EastEnders after his brutal beating of Ben Mitchell.

Advertisement

The obnoxious businessman discovered – in scenes just shown on BBC1 – that it’s unwise to cross the Mitchell family, especially when Phil’s old criminal contacts have just arrived back on the scene.

Monday’s episode of EastEnders saw Phil put in a call to former call mate Aidan and ask for “a big favour” – and tonight we saw exactly what Mr Mitchell was planning.

Tuesday’s visit to Albert Square saw Luke surprised by masked associates of Aidan, who bundled him into the back of a van before driving away from Walford – as Phil watched on.

Speaking recently about the upcoming downfall of Luke, Willmott-Brown and the rest of the Weyland brigade, show boss John Yorke said recently to Radio Times:

“The conspirators – led by James Willmott-Brown – will pay the price for their actions. All of those involved in the plot to buy up and build over Albert Square get their spectacular comeuppance.”

Viewers will now have to wait until Thursday to discover whether Luke will make it out of this one alive or if Aidan has a deadly form of revenge in mind…

You can watch our 60-second guide to next week on EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s our Week in Walford review show

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.