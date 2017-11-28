EastEnders: Kim Fox-Hubbard to suffer a miscarriage

Kim Fox-Hubbard will be left grief-stricken in next week’s EastEnders when she has a miscarriage.

Up until this point, Kim has been ecstatic about her pregnancy (despite husband Vincent being somewhat reluctant) and has even been filming a vlog that has seen her share her experiences.

But the upcoming drama will see Kim try to convince herself that all is well with the baby, even though she can sense that things are not right.

In the end, it’s Sonia who persuades Kim to get checked out by a doctor, only for her to then be told that she’s lost her baby.

Scenes to be shown on Tuesday 5 December will then see Kim having to break the news to Vincent, who is somewhat distracted by his efforts to impress new Walford villain Aidan.

So will Vincent be able to give Kim the support she needs in her time of crisis?

