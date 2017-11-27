Neighbours: Toadie and Sonya renew their vows, but could Dee turn up?

Christmas Day comes early to Erinsborough in next week’s Neighbours as the locals celebrate the festive season and Sonya Rebecchi surprises hubby Toadie with a surprise ceremony to renew their wedding vows.

But with speculation that Dee Bliss could still be alive, and her duplicitous doppelgänger Andrea Somers still out there, will their special day be ruined?

After a difficult year marred by the fraudulent antics of Andrea, who turned up claiming to be Toadie’s missing wife Dee who had been lost at sea for 14 years and proceeded to destroy his life, Sonya has put the past behind her and arranged a Christmas party for the family – but unbeknown to Toad, it’s also a renewal of their wedding vows to reaffirm their commitment.

Toadie and Shane’s interfering mum Angie is back in town for Christmas, but when she learns Jarrod is with Sonya again she’s fuming. Daughter-in-law Dipi stands up to opinionated Angie and forces her to give Sonya a break, unwittingly revealing the plans for the surprise renewal.

Angie apologises to Sonya and agrees to keep the secret – and despite a few near-misses, Christmas Day sees Toadie and Sonya reunited as a festive family bash turns into a second wedding. Willow Somers, who Toadie believed was his daughter but who has since escaped her con-artist mum to live with her biological father, is also there to share the happy moment.

It’s the final episode of 2017 as Neighbours goes on a month-long hiatus, a time when huge things traditionally happen in Ramsay Street to leave us on a Christmas cliffhanger – it was this time last year Dee’s ‘return from the dead’ story kicked off… And following the brief scene a few months back of what could’ve either been Andrea or the real Dee (her body was still never found) sitting on a bench somewhere undisclosed that the show later teased was a taster of the ‘next chapter’ in the popular plot, could there be an uninvited blonde guest turning up next week…?

Neighbours’ Christmas cliffhanger, featuring Toadie and Sonya’s reunion, airs on Friday 8 December on Channel 5 at 1.30pm and 6pm. The show returns on Monday 8 January 2018.