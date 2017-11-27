EastEnders to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement tonight

A special scene will be shown in Monday's episode

EastEnders has filmed a special scene that will feature characters discussing the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The celebratory moment will be screened in tonight’s episode, which is set to be broadcast at 8.00pm on BBC1.

A show insider told RadioTimes.com tonight: “With an event like this that gets the nation talking, it’s only right that the characters on EastEnders would be seen talking about it.”

RadioTimes.com understands that the scene – filmed earlier today – will be set in Kathy’s cafe.

This isn’t the first time that the soap has shot an ‘insert’ reflecting topical events.

In the past, characters have been seen discussing the impact of Brexit following the referendum, Barack Obama’s US election victory, the wedding of Price William and Kate Middleton and the birth of Prince George.

Prince Harry – who is fifth in line to the throne – will marry Suits actress Ms Markle in spring 2018.

