EastEnders to reference Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s engagement tonight

A special scene will be shown in Monday's episode

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 27: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce the engagement of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle at The Sunken Gardens at Kensington Palace on November 27, 2017 in London, England. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been a couple officially since November 2016 and are due to marry in Spring 2018. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

EastEnders has filmed a special scene that will feature characters discussing the engagement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The celebratory moment will be screened in tonight’s episode, which is set to be broadcast at 8.00pm on BBC1.

A show insider told RadioTimes.com tonight: “With an event like this that gets the nation talking, it’s only right that the characters on EastEnders would be seen talking about it.”

RadioTimes.com understands that the scene – filmed earlier today – will be set in Kathy’s cafe.

This isn’t the first time that the soap has shot an ‘insert’ reflecting topical events.

In the past, characters have been seen discussing the impact of Brexit following the referendum, Barack Obama’s US election victory, the wedding of Price William and Kate Middleton and the birth of Prince George.

Prince Harry – who is fifth in line to the throne – will marry Suits actress Ms Markle in spring 2018.

You can watch our Week in Walford review below. Beneath that, there’s a 60-second rundown of next week’s drama on EastEnders below.

