EastEnders: meet Masood Ahmed’s new family

Masood Ahmed (Nitin Ganatra) will get some new family members when he returns to EastEnders in the form of his auntie and uncle.

The pair will arrive in the new year when the decide to rent Masood’s house at Number 41 Albert Square.

Indira Joshi – best known for playing Madhuri in The Kumars at No 42 and Sunita’s aunt Grishma on Coronation Street – is to play the no-nonsense Mariam.

Madhav Sharma (whose previous screen credits include East is East and Entrapment) will portray the jovial and mischievous Arshad.

Speaking about his new signings, John Yorke, EastEnders’s executive consultant, said tonight:

“We’ve always known that Masood came from a big family, and the time has now come to reveal a few more of them, of which Mariam and Arshad are just the first.

“Nitin has been invaluable to the show since he and the Masoods first rolled up in Albert Square. We’re really excited to bring in the next generation of the family, for some incredibly challenging, fun and exciting stories ahead.”

Marian and Arshad, who have lived in London most of their lives, will expect a hassle-free move to Walford, only to get immediately caught up in other people’s dramas.

On her new role, Joshi said: “I’m over the moon to be joining EastEnders and to be part of the Ahmed family. I’m really looking forward to working with Madhav and Nitin as well as the rest of the cast.”

Sharma added: “It’s really great to be joining EastEnders and I’m excited to be part of the Ahmed family.

“The first continuing drama I starred in was on the BBC [in The Newcomers], so this is like coming home for me. I’m really looking forward to playing Arshad.”

Both characters will appear on screens in 2018.

