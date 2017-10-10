Accessibility Links

EastEnders: Michelle gets violent with stalker Tom!

But will she convince him to back off?

14184482-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

Michelle Fowler will flip out on next week’s EastEnders when she pins creepy Tom to the wall and warns him to stay away.

The twisted stalker has been upping the ante of late, crank-calling the Mitchells’ in the middle of the night, sending unwanted gifts to Michelle and refusing to back off despite her warnings.

Now, scenes to be shown on Thursday 19 October see Michelle spot Tom following her on the Tube at a time when she’s already fraught with worry about the health of Martin and Stacey’s new baby.

14184521-high_res-eastenders-october-december-2017

Later on, after noticing that he’s back in the Square, Michelle ends up losing her temper and lashes out at Tom, issuing him with a furious warning.

Best mate Sharon quickly calls the police to update them on the situation – but can investigating officers do anything about Tom before the situation spirals further out of control?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of EastEnders below. Beneath that, there’s a review of the past week in Walford.

And visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

David Brown

Critic with particular interest in soap operas and crime dramas. Can also be regularly heard offering TV reviews and recommendations on BBC radio.

