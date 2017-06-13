Scottish drama Outlander has finally found a home on British TV: More4 has announced it will broadcast the sci-fi historical series more than three years after it began airing in the USA.

The time-travel drama, based on the series of Outlander novels by Diana Gabaldon, has been available to viewers in the UK on Amazon Prime Video since it debuted on US TV network Starz in 2014, but has never been shown on UK television before.

Set in the highlands of Scotland, Outlander tells the tale of a young nurse named Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), who takes an innocent trip to see some standing stones while on honeymoon with her war veteran husband Frank (Tobias Menzies) in 1945.

Claire unwittingly lays a hand on the stone circle and is sent back in time to 1740s Jacobite Scotland, where her husband's ancestor Black Jack Randall (also played by Menzies) threatens her life, and a local rogue (Sam Heughan's Jamie) comes to her rescue.

It's not long before Black Jack's hot on their heels though, and Claire's forced to marry the young Scottish warrior for her own safety. And when she starts to fall for him things get even more complicated...

The first two series went down a treat with viewers and critics alike, garnering much praise for its treatment of a difficult sexual assault storyline and landing Golden Globe nods for leading lady Caitriona Balfe and Tobias Menzies.

It's been the recipient of numerous People's Choice Awards in the USA, adorned the cover of Entertainment Weekly on more than one occasion and even claimed RadioTimes.com TV Champion (for Sam Heughan) and TV Show Champion titles in 2015.

The first series of the time-travelling drama was one of the most watched TV shows on Amazon Prime Video in the UK in 2015, and is now expected to air on More4 in the coming weeks.

Outlander series three is due to air in the US on Starz from September 2017.