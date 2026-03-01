There's still plenty of life left in Call the Midwife yet.

Ad

A World War two-era prequel series, a movie set overseas featuring current cast, and season 16 are all in the pipeline. But the end of the series as we have known it since 2012, when it first debuted, is fast approaching (some may argue we're already there given the impact of the NHS's sweeping changes on Nonnatus House.

And of course, the series will end altogether sooner rather than later.

But while Call the Midwife will one day be no more, its characters will live on beyond the credits – and it seems Trixie intends to remain in London, rather than relocating permanently to New York, despite admitting her marriage was on the rocks.

In tonight's episode (Sunday 1 March), she was offered the position of matron at The Lady Emily Clinic for Women and Babies, a private medical facility in Mayfair. Trixie completed a placement there back in season 10, but this would be a permanent move if she accepted – which she did, on one condition.

"I can't commence until the new year. I need to give in my notice to Nonnatus House, they're not in the best shape at this present time."

While Dr Turner's GP surgery is to remain open, Nonnatus Houses's maternity home is set to close, meaning the midwives will need to find other employment while the nuns are beginning to commence plans for missionary work elsewhere.

But it would be a marked shift for Trixie, who has spent the whole of her career in the East End, delivering babies from all walks of life and in all manner of settings.

"It was, and still is, a privilege," she said of her time working at Nonnatus House. But soon, her duties will lie elsewhere – with potentially more to come.

"We have new adventures to look forward to," said Mr Scarisbrick, who runs the clinic. "In due course, I'll have something else to put to you," he adds and in the teaser for the finale, he asks Trixie if she would consider entering into partnership with him.

But will she accept?

Her decision will arrive alongside Sister Julienne unveiling the three options for the movie location. Australia has already been touted but as creator Heidi Thomas recently revealed, that hasn't been confirmed.

But while new beginnings await them as the show looks to the future, season 15 is set to bring Sister Monica Joan's story to a close.

Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan in Call the Midwife. BBC / Neal Street Productions / Olly Courtney

Judy Parfitt's character was diagnosed with chronic kidney disease earlier this season, for which there is no cure – although there is treatment that can prolong one's life.

But in the most recent episode, Sister Monica Joan made her feelings about that viscerally clear. After snapping her bible shut, she hurled her diuretic medication against the wall, the glass shattering, as she finally lets go.

As Dr Turner previously explained, she will "progress to end-stage renal failure fairly quickly" if she doesn't take what drugs are on offer – something her fellow sisters and friends encouraged her to do.

But while so much is now out of Sister Monica Joan's control, this is a decision she is able to make for herself, however painful her choice may be for those around her.

Despite her failing health, she is still in tune with herself and in this moment, she knows: it's time to say goodbye.

Add Radio Times as a Preferred Source on Google Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news from Radio Times – see more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google. Keep up to date on what’s worth watching with your favourite entertainment news fromsee more of our exclusive news and interviews featured prominently in Top Stories when using Google.

"There's this scene [in the finale], it sort of encompasses all of the characters that we've had on the show over the last 15 years," said Helen George the Radio Times Covers Party 2026.

"And when I walked onto the set, I just sobbed, I sobbed like a baby. It was really emotional. So if I was a mess – and I'm heart of steel – then the audience will be a mess as well."

Call the Midwife season 15 will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 1 March.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.