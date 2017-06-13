Hit young adult Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why has begun filming its second season.

Actor Christian Navarro, who plays Tony in the breakout drama, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying he was ready to “make some magic”.

Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

And while it's unlikely you'll see the show until 2018, don’t expect the drama to be short of controversy surrounding its portrayal of suicide. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Dylan Minnette (who plays Clay Jensen) said they wouldn’t "sugarcoat" the material for season two: “The whole goal of the show is to be real and tell the story in a true way. And if they weren’t going to do that in more scenes, I don’t think they’d keep going with the show.

"They aren’t going to sugarcoat anything. We haven’t done it from day one, and I don’t think we’re ever going to do it. I’m sure it’s going to be just as important and dark as last season.”

That’s saying a lot considering the first series. The debut instalments followed Clay Jensen as he mourned the death of his friend Hannah Baker – who leaves a collection of tapes explaining the reasons behind her decision to take her own life.

So, just where will the story pick up? Have we seen the last of those tapes? Which characters will return? Just some questions we asked (and sometimes answered) for the next season.