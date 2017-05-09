Coronation Street: Sarah rescues Bethany from Nathan’s clutches – but does she want to be saved?

Sarah looks set to swoop in and rescue daughter Bethany – but her plan will backfire in scenes to be broadcast on next week’s Coronation Street.

Viewers will see Sarah reach out to Bethany and invite her to a wedding fair – the only trouble being that it’s on the same day as a party that Nathan has planned.

After what happened the last time Nathan held a gathering at his flat, Bethany would much rather meet up with her mum. But Nathan acts quickly to stop her from reestablishing contact with the Platts.

Scenes to be shown on Friday 17 May see Bethany setting off for the wedding fair, only for Nathan to pull up in his car and order her to get in.

Sarah, meanwhile, is furious when Bethany doesn’t show up and sets off to the tanning salon on a mission.

By this point, Nathan has forced Bethany into a sexy outfit and plied her with alcohol, before heading out to get his mate Ian for the party.

But while he’s out, Sarah lets herself into the flat and is horrified to see Bethany scantily clad and passed out on the sofa.

The storyline then sees Sarah brining Bethany back to Number 8 and tells Gary that she’s never letting her out of her sight again.

But when Bethany wakes from her drunken stupor, she panics that she’s late for Nathan’s party and makes an attempt to leave, only to find that Sarah and Gary have locked her in.

As Bethany goes ballistic and hurls ornaments at the wall, will Gary and Sarah be able to contain her fury and convince the vulnerable teen that she should stay away from Nathan?

