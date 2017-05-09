Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
Coronation Street: Sarah rescues Bethany from Nathan’s clutches – but does she want to be saved?

Coronation Street: Sarah rescues Bethany from Nathan’s clutches – but does she want to be saved?

Dramatic scenes see Sarah take a drunken Bethany back to the Street

137026.5a2a9403-d702-44fb-9cf1-b57c21293157

Sarah looks set to swoop in and rescue daughter Bethany – but her plan will backfire in scenes to be broadcast on next week’s Coronation Street.

Advertisement

Viewers will see Sarah reach out to Bethany and invite her to a wedding fair – the only trouble being that it’s on the same day as a party that Nathan has planned.

After what happened the last time Nathan held a gathering at his flat, Bethany would much rather meet up with her mum. But Nathan acts quickly to stop her from reestablishing contact with the Platts.

137029.e39f3152-040d-43ed-9c13-a5f3781e5d0c

Scenes to be shown on Friday 17 May see Bethany setting off for the wedding fair, only for Nathan to pull up in his car and order her to get in.

Sarah, meanwhile, is furious when Bethany doesn’t show up and sets off to the tanning salon on a mission.

By this point, Nathan has forced Bethany into a sexy outfit and plied her with alcohol, before heading out to get his mate Ian for the party.

But while he’s out, Sarah lets herself into the flat and is horrified to see Bethany scantily clad and passed out on the sofa.

137030.2de0b128-a2c9-4e60-8dd8-ce84c8c14c2d

The storyline then sees Sarah brining Bethany back to Number 8 and tells Gary that she’s never letting her out of her sight again.

But when Bethany wakes from her drunken stupor, she panics that she’s late for Nathan’s party and makes an attempt to leave, only to find that Sarah and Gary have locked her in.

137031.ef8d4730-3bfe-4f6e-9fb3-a8489adafaa6

As Bethany goes ballistic and hurls ornaments at the wall, will Gary and Sarah be able to contain her fury and convince the vulnerable teen that she should stay away from Nathan?

You can watch a 60-second rundown of next week’s episodes of Coronation Street below.

Advertisement

And visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Coronation Street

getty
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

136625.a05a5324-aa0a-44ce-8f95-28c02a12f158

Coronation Street: Bethany and Nathan get engaged – here’s what happens next

142683.724efa77-f2e1-4550-b671-168a7c1314c9

Coronation Street: pervert copper Neil Clifton gets caught! Ben Cartwright interview

139177.06fd2eac-615b-4e85-8e1d-ec2c7c334b95

Coronation Street: will Bethany be rescued before she sleeps with three men?

139012.47ba2263-8886-4285-8807-5a9a99247a0a

Coronation Street: Bethany to flee with Nathan?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more