Brendan O'Carroll has taken the sitcom world by storm with his mischievous mammy character, and now he’s moving Agnes Brown to a talk show format. Here’s everything you need to know about All Round to Mrs Brown's…

When is All Round To Mrs Brown’s on TV?

The BBC haven’t been given an exact date yet, but we do know it’s coming ‘very soon’. It'll be broadcast on BBC1.

How will the show work?

It’s a slightly different format to most talk shows. And Agnes won’t even be presenting: Cathy (played by Jennifer Gibney) will take the lead as host, sitting down to talk to the celebs for her very own video blog while her mammy watches over proceedings.

And each guest will have to bring their own mammy along – they’ll be interviewed by Mrs Brown in the kitchen.

Who will the guests be?

Judy Murray and her mother were the guests in the pilot, so we might get to see the pair’s interviews broadcast on BBC1.