Andrew Garfield hasn't exactly been lacking when it comes to big name co-stars in his career to date – but in new film After the Hunt, he's working with one bona fide screen legend for the first time: Julia Roberts.

The somewhat divisive drama comes from Call Me By Your Name and Challengers director Luca Guadagnino and stars Garfield and Roberts alongside The Bear's Ayo Edebiri. That trio play three individuals caught up in an extremely messy situation after the latter's character – a Yale PhD student – accuses her professor (Garfield) of sexual assault.

Roberts plays another academic whose response to the situation is coloured by the combination of a mysterious event in her past, her complex dynamic with Garfield's character and her own desire for tenure, resulting in an intriguing drama that raises all sorts of contemporary talking points.

Garfield and Roberts have a fair few notable scenes together in the drama, but there was one which the former Spider-Man found especially memorable, as he explained during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com.

"I think one of my favourite scenes I've ever shot in any film ever was the scene with Julia in the bar before all hell breaks loose," he said. "I love that it was pretty much two setups, and maybe one take each setup."

He added: "Just being able to live with her in that intimate, joyful, best buddy kind of state, even for 10 minutes, was kind of heavenly.

"Just [to] hang out and to have it captured. It's the kind of thing that I will probably look back on and watch again and again over the next few decades of my life, and be like, 'Oh, that was a moment.'"

Ayo Edebiri as Maggie and Julia Roberts as Alma in After the Hunt. 2025 Amazon Content Services LLC.

Edebiri – whose other film credits include Bottoms and Opus – was also thrilled to get the chance to work with Roberts, describing the experience as "amazing" and "a gift".

"She's so giving with her energy," she explained. "Especially on this... [which] could be really tender and tough in moments. And she just set such a beautiful, consistent tone.

"If you're working with anybody sort of revered, there's definitely a bit of nerves. And then when she arrives and she's just as ready to dig as everybody else, it's like, 'Oh yeah, cool. Okay, great. Like, then that's what we do.' You know, there's no space for anything else."

After the Hunt is released in UK cinemas on Friday 17th October 2025.

